Nancy Rossi inaugurated as first female mayor in West Haven’s history

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–It was an historic day in West Haven, as the city inaugurated its first female mayor in history on Sunday.

Nancy Rossi‘s family and other local leaders were by her side for the ceremony. Rossi, a Democrat beat out incumbent mayor Edward O’Brien, first in a primary upset in September, and then in the election in November.

Related Content: Democrat Nancy Rossi wins three-way mayoral race in West Haven

“It means that I’ve showed everybody that gender doesn’t matter. It’s what you know, and how you go about your everyday life,” Rossi said. “Gender should never matter, and it should matter more about the person.”

The 59-year-old Rossi will serve as the 12th mayor in the city’s history. She will serve a two-year term.

Related Content: 2017 Connecticut Municipal Election Results