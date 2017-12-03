PD: Woman injured while protecting her dog from being attacked by another dog

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was bit on the hand while protecting her dog from being attacked by another dog Sunday morning.

Authorities say crews were dispatched to the scene where a resident was bitten while protecting her dog from being attack by another dog. The incident happened just before 7 a.m. on Hillside Road.

When police and fire crews arrived to the scene, they say a woman was found with serious dog bite to her hand from a dog who had run onto her property.

According to police, an 8-year-old male Pitbull terrier was the dog who attacked the victim and her dog. They say the dog escaped from it’s owner, Paul Morneau of New London during a walk.

Police say the woman was transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital to be treated. They say her dog was also injured and received emergency care.

Officials say the New London Animal Control Officer impounded Morneu’s dog at the city’s animal control facility. They say the dog remains in quarantine with charges pending.