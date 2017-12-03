Newington cheerleaders qualify for national championships

Published:

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)–A breakfast for champions was held on Sunday, and there was a big reason for it all. Pancakes were served at a fundraiser for junior varsity cheerleaders in Newington.

The team won first place at a New England Regional competition, and this breakfast was to help them raise money so they can compete in the national championships in Orlando.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our girls, and what they’ve succeeded in doing so far. They’ve come a long way. We started our season August first which seems like a very long time ago but here we are.”

This is the second time the team has qualified for nationals, which will be held in Disney World next week. The girls are hoping to come home as national champions. Best of luck to the team.

