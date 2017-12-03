Public urged to comment on new statewide recreation report

By Published:
(WTNH / Noelle Gardner)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Members of the public are being urged to comment on a statewide plan for outdoor recreation in Connecticut.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has posted its draft five-year Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan on the agency’s website. DEEP will accept comments through Dec. 28.

The plan identifies outdoor recreation issues of statewide significance. It also evaluates supply and demand for recreational facilities and resources in Connecticut. It finds the more densely populated counties of Hartford, New Haven and Fairfield have the greatest unmet need for resources by population.

Relying on surveys and focus groups, the report also finds walking and hiking is the most popular land-based outdoor activity in Connecticut.

The new report will be used as a planning tool and makes Connecticut eligible for certain federal funds.

