Stolen “Christmas Vacation” decoration found

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH)–A Christmas decoration is back where it belongs after it was stolen from a home in Orange.

A “Cousin Eddie” from the movie “Christmas Vacation” decoration was stolen from the home. The family says it was popular in the neighborhood.

The family noticed it was gone on Saturday morning. They later found the legs on the ground nearby, but the torso missing. A family friend posted about the incident on social media.

Two girls walking in the woods nearby ended up finding the statue. They saw the post, and returned the decoration. The family says they were shocked when they noticed it missing.

“I thought maybe it just blew over but we noticed that the ropes were cut. So it was kind of a scary thing, even though it’s just a silly decoration knowing that somebody stole something out of your yard. At that point we figured he was gone,” said homeowner Chris Parkin.

The family is grateful that it has been returned.

