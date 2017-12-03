Suspect wanted for multiple break-ins caught in Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH)–Police in Shelton were able to nab a burglary suspect who has been wanted for a number of break-ins in several towns.

47-year-old Mark Lindsey of Stratford was arrested on Sunday morning after he was caught breaking into the family healthcare building on Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton.

Lindsey was wanted for similar crimes in Stratford, Fairfield, and Trumbull. He is facing a long list of charges.

He is being held on $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in Derby on Monday.