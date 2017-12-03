Trump tweets he “never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn”

Related Coverage Michael Flynn reaches plea deal on charge of lying to FBI in Russia probe

(WTNH)–President Donald Trump weighed in on social media about the probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The President tweeted: “I never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn.”

I never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn. Just more Fake News covering another Comey lie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

The tweet refers to testimony by fired FBI director James Comey last spring, in which Comey sayd that Trump asked him to go easy on his investigation into Flynn, who is the former National Security Adviser.

“I understood him to be saying that what he wanted me to do was drop any investigation connected to Flynn’s account of his conversations with the Russians,” Comey said in testimony.

On Friday, Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador.

Flynn agreed to cooperate with the probe as part of a plea agreement.