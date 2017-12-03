Trump tweets he “never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn”

By Published:

(WTNH)–President Donald Trump weighed in on social media about the probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The President tweeted: “I never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn.”

The tweet refers to testimony by fired FBI director James Comey last spring, in which Comey sayd that Trump asked him to go easy on his investigation into Flynn, who is the former National Security Adviser.

“I understood him to be saying that what he wanted me to do was drop any investigation connected to Flynn’s account of his conversations with the Russians,” Comey said in testimony.

Related Content: Michael Flynn reaches plea deal on charge of lying to FBI in Russia probe

On Friday, Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador.

Flynn agreed to cooperate with the probe as part of a plea agreement.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s