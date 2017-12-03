Victim identified in deadly Kent shooting

By Published:

KENT, Conn. (WTNH)–Police have identified the victim in a shooting in Kent on Friday night.

30-year-old Andre Edness was killed in the shooting, according to police. The shooting happened at a home at 381 Cornwall Road at around 6 p.m. on Friday night.

Police said a person of interest was taken into custody. They have not been placed under arrest, and police said the person is fully cooperating with detectives.

Original Story: State police investigating deadly shooting in Kent

State police said detectives from Major Crimes Division are also on the scene to help with the investigation.

The investigation remains active, and police said there is no threat to the public.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s