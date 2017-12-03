Victim identified in deadly Kent shooting

Related Coverage State police investigating deadly shooting in Kent

KENT, Conn. (WTNH)–Police have identified the victim in a shooting in Kent on Friday night.

30-year-old Andre Edness was killed in the shooting, according to police. The shooting happened at a home at 381 Cornwall Road at around 6 p.m. on Friday night.

Police said a person of interest was taken into custody. They have not been placed under arrest, and police said the person is fully cooperating with detectives.

State police said detectives from Major Crimes Division are also on the scene to help with the investigation.

The investigation remains active, and police said there is no threat to the public.