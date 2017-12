Related Coverage One dead after Shelton Fire

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH)–Police have identified the victim in a deadly house fire in Shelton.

According to the New Haven Register, police said 75-year-old Richard Kowalsky died in the fire on Friday night. It broke out at Fairchild Heights mobile home community on Hemlock Drive, near Bridgeport Avenue.

Firefighters rushed to the scene around 7 p.m. on Friday.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

Police and fire officials continue to investigate.

