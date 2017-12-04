3 arrested in connection with July home invasion in Ledyard

Related Coverage Police: Man held at gunpoint during Ledyard home invasion

LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH)–Months after a summer home invasion in Ledyard, police say they finally have their suspects.

36-year-old Kylie Pierson of Norwich, 27-year-old Krustal Lis of Mystic, and 31-year-old Mitchell Ellerbee of Hartford were all arrested in connection with the incident.

Police said a man was held at gunpoint at a home on Smith Pond Road in the Gales Ferry section of the city on July 21.

According to police, one male suspect had entered a bedroom and took 15 handguns, electronic devices, and the victim’s phone. The victim’s truck had also been stolen but it was later recovered by police nearby.

Police thanked the State’s Attorney’s Office and the Police Patrol and Detective divisions for their “countless hours” of work on this case.

The three face a long list of charges, including conspiracy to commit home invasion, burglary, larceny, and robbery.