8 Minute Meals: spinach and sweet potato quesadillas

(WTNH) — April Godfrey makes spinach and sweet potato quesadillas for Meatless Monday.

3 Cups fresh spinach
1 Sweet Potato grated
1/4 cup ground walnuts
1/2 Onion chopped
1 Clove garlic finely chopped
2 Tsp extra-virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Crushed red pepper optional
1 Can of vegetarian refried beans
Tortillas of your choice: flour, corn, gluten-free…
– In a pan over medium heat, sauté chopped onions in the olive oil. Sauté for about 3 minutes.

– Add garlic and grated sweet potato, sauté for about 2 more minutes.

– Mix in salt and pepper.

– Add the spinach and sauté until spinach is tender and beautifully bright green. Remove from heat and add the ground walnuts. Mix well.

– Prepare your choice of tortilla with a coating of refried beans. The thickness of the layer depends on your preference!

– Pile on the spinach and sweet potato mix, to half of the tortilla of choice

Heat a skillet or pan to medium with a little olive oil in it, Place the prepared tortilla into the pan and fold in half, cook for about 1-2 minutes on each side. Keep an eye on it and flip a couple times.

Warm, hearty, Scrumptious! Remove from pan, cut as you would like! Serve with salsa, guacamole, rice, quinoa, or whatever you desire.

