Arrest made in Hamden drug bust

By Published:
James Dickerson (Hamden Police)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A New Haven man was arrested Friday for allegedly selling drugs out of a Hamden apartment.

Police say at around 2 p.m. officers executed a search and seizure warrant on the first floor of 237 Goodrich Street after an extensive investigation into drug sales there.

Police say a search of 34-year-old James Dickerson, who was occupying the residence, led officers to finding 40.9 grams of cocaine, 3.8 grams of marijuana and $466.

Dickerson was arrested and charged with Possession of Narcotics, Possession of Narcotics with the Intent to Sell and Interfering with a Police Officer.

He was released on a $10,000 bond and will appear in court on December 15th.

