Blumenthal, Murphy to discuss Connecticut impact of GOP tax bill

WTNH.com Staff Published:
- FILE - U.S. Senators Chris Murphy (left) and Richard Blumenthal (right) (WTNH)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– U.S. senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy are talking about the impact the GOP tax reform bill could have on our state.

Lawmakers put out an amendment last month in an attempt to protect Connecticut homeowners with crumbling foundations from losing a tax write-off with this new plan.

Senator Chris Murphy issued a statement over the weekend that says in part “this bill, written in haste and passed in the dead of night with absolutely no ability for the American public to look at it, will be a disaster for the economy.”

Senator Blumenthal weighed in as well, saying in part “the tax plan imposes a mountain of debt on our children and grandchildren. The people of Connecticut are particularly harmed by this malicious, malign bill.”

The senators will be discussing the bill at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford at noon.

