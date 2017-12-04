Body of missing Connecticut man found at New York mansion

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — State police are investigating after the body of a missing Connecticut man was found in the driveway of a New York mansion.

Authorities say the Pound Ridge homeowner discovered the body next to a vehicle in the driveway around 7 p.m. Saturday.

WABC-TV reports the deceased man did not live at the home, which was recently listed for sale at $2.2 million. New York State Police did not say how the man died, but they say there were no signs of foul play.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the man’s manner and cause of death.

An investigation continues.

