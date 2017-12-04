Chemical issue leads to evacuation of Cheshire neighborhood

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH)– A neighborhood in Cheshire has been evacuated due to a chemical issue at a paving business on Monday morning.

Cheshire Police tell News 8 that Dalton Enterprises Inc. on Willow Street, as well as the surrounding neighborhood, has been evacuated due to a chemical issues at the recreational coatings and paving business.

Police say the evacuation was for safety reasons but did not release any further details.

Employees are coming out now to get evaluated. A couple homes have been evacuated. @WTNH pic.twitter.com/bmM7Thtp6w — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) December 4, 2017

There were no injures reported at this time but employees of Dalton Enterprises are being evaluated on scene.

Road Closures related to an unknown hazmat incident in the area of Willow St/Spring St. @Cheshire_Police and Fire Department on scene. Avoid area — Cheshire Police Dept (@Cheshire_Police) December 4, 2017

Police say there will be road closures in the area of Willow Street and Spring Street. Drivers are urged to avoid the area at this time.