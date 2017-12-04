Clinical trial testing high-tech approach to battling Alzheimer’s

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A prototype shared by Connecticut inventor Eric Knight back in 2015, basically sending radio waves to the brain to break up the underlying causes of Alzheimer’s, was still too basic for patients.

The latest development on the novel headgear.

Knight with Remarkable Technologies explains, “Human patients are getting full brain electro-magnetic treatment.”

A sophisticated, refined, functioning headgear, is ready for a phase one clinical trial.

“This is a step changer,” says Knight, “No one else in the world is doing what we’re doing right now in using an external system, in using radio waves to do what we are trying to do here.”

He has teamed up with Dr. Gary Arendash – who heads up NeuroEM Therapeutics.

Dr. Arendash says, “Imbedded in this cap are 8 antennaes- each of which projects into the brain, electro magnetic waves.”

Each had worked independent of each other with both applying Dr. Arendash’s well documented research in the laboratory.

Knight says, “These were mice bred to have Alzheimer’s Disease and they were essentially treated and cured from that disease in the laboratories.”

“This is a new technology, in bio-engineering that’s different from a drug and does things that drugs can’t do as far as getting into the brain, into brain cells and affecting the actual disease process as we know it,” says Dr. Arendash.

The next step is how this device will impact people with Alzheimer’s.

This one is based totally on Dr. Arendash’s work, “It’s true that just because something works in mice, that doesn’t mean it’s going to work in humans but there are also some human studies that have been done with electro-magnetic waves that suggest it’s going to be effective in humans.”

In Phase 2, modifications will be made, based on Eric Knight’s discovery, “To have an opportunity to make a social impact on a disease that affects tens of millions of people would be full filling beyond anything I can describe.”

The Byrd Alzheimer’s Institute with the University of South Florida is where the clinical trial is being conducted.

For 60 days, 12 people with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s will undergo the one hour treatment twice a day.

For more information log onto www.neuroem.com and send questions through the ‘contact us’ section of website.

