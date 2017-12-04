Connecticut Lawmakers Call For Disclosure of Capitol Hill Sexual Harassment Settlements

Sexual harassment and assault complaints are bringing down some of the nation’s most powerful journalists, CEO’s and Hollywood celebrities.

One segment of the population that is relatively unscathed, thus far, are elected officials on Capitol Hill

There are a number of Washington politicians facing accusations but none have been removed from office.

What has been revealed is that taxpayers have contributed to paying more than 15-million dollars in settlements over the last two decades using taxpayer funds.

Calls are growing for the names of the accused to be made public.

Connecticut senator Richard Blumenthal says he is supporting legislation that would bring to light those accused that reached settlements.

“If they’ve been paid by that member of Congress, especially with taxpayer funds, it should be made public,” Blumenthal said at a press conference Monday in Hartford.

Last week, Senator Chris Murphy told News 8 Investigator George Colli he also supports the legislation to bring more transparency.

“You’ve got to make sure you are protecting the people making the accusations but not protecting the people who have done wrong. It’s not an easy thing to do but you have to take a hard look at that,” said Murphy. “We’ve got to clean up our process. Clearly there are some big problems there and congress has some work to do.

Murphy’s Republican Senate opponent Matt Corey accused the junior Senator of being complicit in the Capitol Hill cover-up because he was not speaking out.

There is a similar bill making its way through the House.