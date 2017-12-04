Cruisin’ Connecticut – Cancer Survivor “Painting It Forward” for other Patients

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – West Hartford native, Mary Lowengard spent countless hours, supporting her Mom during her diagnosis with ovarian cancer. She received her treatment at the Helen & Harry Grey Cancer Center at Hartford Hospital.

In December of 2016, I myself was diagnosed.”

… says Lowengard.

It had been the same type of cancer:

We had side-by-side chemotherapy in these rooms here. The facility is fabulous. But for 37 years, there was this grey wall that you looked out on. And I did a lot of looking out the window.

Lowengard decided to take matters into her own hands, and beautify the wall for patients.

She contracted local artist, Sally Mara Sturman to transform the bleak wall into a botanical masterpiece.

It took three weeks. They worked very long days. They really powered through it!”

It was all funded by the Hartford Auxiliary.

Mary’s Doctor, Margaret Heather Einstein, MD recalls Lowengard’s passion for the project:

I think everyone was blown away by her capacity to care for people around her when she’s going through something so big herself. There’s a lot of wonderful things happening here in terms of the nurses and staff are really great, bright spots… but it’s nice to really have the environment match their attitudes.”

