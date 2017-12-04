CVS, Aetna deal could mean more health services

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A $69 billion deal. CVS is pushing its way into the insurance industry with a move to buy Aetna. So, if this corporate marriage goes through, what will it mean for you and your family?

This means your local CVS could be changing. Experts say this move shows that CVS wants to become your one-stop-shop for healthcare needs.

Related: CVS pushes into insurance with $69 billion Aetna bid

If this deal goes through, experts say you might start to see nurses at CVS offering more health services. A lot of it would be focused on preventative care to save Aetna money.

All of this hinges on the Department of Justice. They will decide if this merge breaks any anti-trust laws.

News 8 spoke with Quinnipiac Professor Emeritus David Cadden who says as long as the company can prove this benefits the customer, they should sign off on it.

“They’ll be able to further pressure the pharmaceuticals to lower cost. That they’ll be able to provide additional information about customers so that they can better improve their service, both CVS and Aetna. If they’re able to do that, I think it will go through,” said Cadden.

But this would be a big company. CVS runs about 10,000 drug stores and about 1,000 walk-in clinics. Right now, Aetna insures 22 million people.

Related Content: Report: CVS-Aetna deal nearing completion

News 8 reached out to the governor on this. His spokesperson sent a statement saying:

The administration will continue monitor this merger as it develops and as details emerge to ensure that the best interests of consumers and Connecticut are protected.”

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin also released a statement on the merger, which said, in part:

I think this deal could present an important opportunity for Hartford and for Connecticut to build a partnership with what would be the nation’s leading healthcare company, rooted right here in New England.”