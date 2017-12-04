East Hartford man seriously injured in I-91 crash in Windsor

Related Coverage Car fire closes 2 lanes on I-91 in Windsor

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– An East Hartford man was seriously injured in a crash on I-91 in Windsor on Sunday night.

At around 9:41 p.m., troopers were on the scene of a car fire in the right shoulder of I-91 southbound, near exit 36. Police say the car was fully engulfed in flames and traffic had significantly slowed down due to the fire.

Related: Car fire closes 2 lanes on I-91 in Windsor

Another accident then occurred further south and towards the left side of the highway. A Dodge Ram had slowed down and stopped for the initial accident, when a Nissan Ultima traveling behind it, struck the concrete barrier in the median. The Nissan then collided with the back of the Dodge Ram.

The driver of the Dodge, 43-year-old Kamal Zouberi, of Manchester was not injured.

The driver of the Nissan, 24-year-old Peter Busulwa, reported injuries to his head and was taken to Hartford Hospital for suspected serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.