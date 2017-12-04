East Hartford man seriously injured in I-91 crash in Windsor

By Published:
- FILE - Connecticut State Police Cruiser (WTNH)

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– An East Hartford man was seriously injured in a crash on I-91 in Windsor on Sunday night.

At around 9:41 p.m., troopers were on the scene of a car fire in the right shoulder of I-91 southbound, near exit 36. Police say the car was fully engulfed in flames and traffic had significantly slowed down due to the fire.

Related: Car fire closes 2 lanes on I-91 in Windsor

Another accident then occurred further south and towards the left side of the highway. A Dodge Ram had slowed down and stopped for the initial accident, when a Nissan Ultima traveling behind it, struck the concrete barrier in the median.  The Nissan then collided with the back of the Dodge Ram.

The driver of the Dodge, 43-year-old Kamal Zouberi, of Manchester was not injured.

The driver of the Nissan, 24-year-old Peter Busulwa, reported injuries to his head and was taken to Hartford Hospital for suspected serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s