Federal Trade Commission warns about recent scams

(WTNH) — The Federal Trade Commission is warning people about recent scams during Medicare open enrollment.

 

1. What are some of the recent scams identified by the Federal Trade Commission?

The FTC have been receiving reports of so-called official Medicare representatives reaching out to potential victims. The FTC wants people to know that there are no official representatives for Medicare. The scammers will often ask potential victims if they need to buy a new replacement card. New Medicare cards are automatically being sent out in 2018 for free.

The FTC is also getting reports of scammers targeting areas of natural disasters, claiming to supply weather proof Medicare cards.

2. What are some “red flags” that could indicate a scam?

  • If someone is reaching out to you out of the blue trying to verify your information
  • The caller is putting pressure on you to ‘act now’
  • The caller is asking you to wire money
  • Claiming to be from a Government Agency

3. What are some available resources to learn about or report scams?

Visit the Federal Trade Commission’s website or the Connecticut Consumer Protection website to view a recent list of scams being reported.

4. What steps can you take to protect yourself?

  • Don’t feel pressured to act immediately.
  • Don’t answer a call from a number you do not recognize
  • Register on the ‘do not call’ list
  • File a complaint with the FTC

