Former Stanford swimmer files appeal in sex assault case

Brock Turner

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A former Stanford swimmer convicted of sexually assaulting an unconscious woman outside a campus fraternity party is appealing.

Lawyers for Brock Turner filed an appeal Friday. They argued the Ohio native’s initial trial was “a detailed and lengthy set of lies.”

The attorneys say they hope a new trial will help overturn Turner’s mandatory lifetime requirement to register as a sex offender.

In this June 2, 2016 photo, Brock Turner, 20, right, makes his way into the Santa Clara Superior Courthouse in Palo Alto, Calif. The six-month jail term given to Turner, the former Stanford University swimmer who sexually assaulted an unconscious woman after both attended a fraternity party, is being decried as a token punishment. (Dan Honda/Bay Area News Group via AP) MAGS OUT NO SALES

The case gained national attention when Judge Aaron Persky sentenced Turner to six months in jail.

NBC Bay Area reported that John Tompkins, Turner’s legal adviser, said what happened wasn’t a crime. Tompkins says the facts don’t reflect the verdict, and that’s why they’re appealing.

Turner was convicted of three felony counts of sexual assault. At the time of his case, he was a decorated swimmer at Stanford.

