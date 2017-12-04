General Electric to lay off 80 workers from Norwalk office

By Published:
(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)–More General Electric jobs are leaving Connecticut. The company says it is cutting 80 jobs from its Norwalk office, which will affect workers in its digital unit.

The layoffs are expected to begin January 30.

In 2016, General Electric moved hundreds of jobs to Norwalk from its former headquarters in Fairfield. GE moved its headquarters to Boston later in the year, and broke ground there on May 8.

It had called Fairfield home for 40 years.

Before the move was announced, Connecticut officials offered to purchase GE’s sprawling Fairfield campus so the company could move to a more urban area in state, possibly to Stamford, according to records.

Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Catherine Smith said she didn’t think the company took Connecticut’s offer seriously.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s