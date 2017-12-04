General Electric to lay off 80 workers from Norwalk office

Related Coverage GE to move headquarters from Connecticut to Boston

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)–More General Electric jobs are leaving Connecticut. The company says it is cutting 80 jobs from its Norwalk office, which will affect workers in its digital unit.

The layoffs are expected to begin January 30.

In 2016, General Electric moved hundreds of jobs to Norwalk from its former headquarters in Fairfield. GE moved its headquarters to Boston later in the year, and broke ground there on May 8.

It had called Fairfield home for 40 years.

Before the move was announced, Connecticut officials offered to purchase GE’s sprawling Fairfield campus so the company could move to a more urban area in state, possibly to Stamford, according to records.

Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Catherine Smith said she didn’t think the company took Connecticut’s offer seriously.