Hamden police investigating untimely death on State Street

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hamden police are investigating after a body was discovered behind a building on State Street Saturday evening.

Around 6:15 p.m., Hamden police responded to the rear of a building along State Street on a report of an unconscious person lying on the ground. Hamden firefighters responded as well, and provided medical assistance at the scene.

The unconscious person, later identified as 40-year-old Robert Tyson, of New Haven, was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for treatment. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The Office of the Chief Medial Examiner conducted an autopsy on December 3rd. No foul play is suspected. Police are continuing their investigation.