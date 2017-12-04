Jury convicts man of sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut jury has convicted an East Hartford man of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

The jury last week found 55-year-old Prince Asiam guilty of multiple counts of sexual assault. The Journal Inquirer reports that Asiam did not respond to the verdict and was escorted out of the courtroom. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 5.

The girl, now 17, testified that Asiam assaulted her in 2010 when she went to his apartment to help him move. He knew the girl’s family.

Asiam’s attorney said during closing arguments that his client didn’t have to prove his innocence, and contended the victim had been coached on making the allegations in court.

During the verdict, a woman sitting behind Asiam apparently suffered a medical episode and required medical treatment.

