Killingly man arrested for sexually assaulting teen

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH)–A Killingly man is under arrest, accused of sexually assaulting a teen who worked for him. Forty-three-year-old Michael Sobieniak from Brooklyn is facing multiple charges.

The victim, now 19, told police she was around 14 or 15 years old when she worked at the Valley View riding stables in Killingly, where she said Sobieniak assaulted her multiple times.

Police said the victim told them Sobieniak also assaulted the girl while making deliveries throughout Connecticut.

He was arrested on Monday, and was released on $75,000 bond. He will appear in court on Tuesday.