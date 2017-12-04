Make a sock snowman with the kids

(WTNH) — Engage your child in this fun and easy project – found by News 8’s Sarah Cody on Tunstill’s Teaching Tidbits.

Materials (all found at a craft or big box store):

  • 1 pkg. of kids sweat socks – size medium or large
  • Elastics
  • Googly eyes
  • Pom-poms
  • Buttons
  • Felt – red, green and orange
  • 1 bag of poly/cotton stuffing
  • Uncooked white rice
  • Black marker
  • Hot glue gun

Instructions:

  1. Fill the bottom of the sock with about a 1/4-1/2 cup of uncooked white rice.  Then, fill the sock with stuffing until just below the heel.  Tie that section tightly with a rubber band.
  2. Fill the head section with more stuffing.  Tie the top with another elastic band.  Fold the top of the sock down to look like a hat.
  3. Using a hot glue gun (this is a parents’ job – not a childs’!) – attach eyes to the head and buttons to the body.  Glue pom-poms to side or top of hat.
  4. Cut a small triangle of orange felt.  This is your nose!  Make a scarf out of red or green felt to tie around the snowman’s neck.
  5. Lastly, draw black dots in the shape of a smile.

Voila!  Have fun with this easy craft – perfect for a classroom craft or holiday vacation activity.

