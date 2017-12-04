Make a sock snowman with the kids

(WTNH) — Engage your child in this fun and easy project – found by News 8’s Sarah Cody on Tunstill’s Teaching Tidbits.

Materials (all found at a craft or big box store):

1 pkg. of kids sweat socks – size medium or large

Elastics

Googly eyes

Pom-poms

Buttons

Felt – red, green and orange

1 bag of poly/cotton stuffing

Uncooked white rice

Black marker

Hot glue gun

Instructions:

Fill the bottom of the sock with about a 1/4-1/2 cup of uncooked white rice. Then, fill the sock with stuffing until just below the heel. Tie that section tightly with a rubber band. Fill the head section with more stuffing. Tie the top with another elastic band. Fold the top of the sock down to look like a hat. Using a hot glue gun (this is a parents’ job – not a childs’!) – attach eyes to the head and buttons to the body. Glue pom-poms to side or top of hat. Cut a small triangle of orange felt. This is your nose! Make a scarf out of red or green felt to tie around the snowman’s neck. Lastly, draw black dots in the shape of a smile.

Voila! Have fun with this easy craft – perfect for a classroom craft or holiday vacation activity.