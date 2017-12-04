Mattei switches from governor to attorney general run

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Mattei says he’s running for attorney general, switching gears from a possible gubernatorial run.

The Democrat announced his intentions Monday on the steps of the Connecticut Supreme Court building. It comes a week after Democratic Attorney General George Jepsen announced he will not seek a third term in 2018.

A native of Windsor, Mattei served as chief of the financial fraud and public corruption unit for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Connecticut. He says it’s “an unsettled time” in the U.S. and that’s why he’s running “to protect our rights, our values and our future here in Connecticut.”

The Republican Attorneys General Association says Connecticut “does not need an activist attorney general,” but rather someone who will create “a climate of regulatory certainty.”

