New Canaan man meets EMT’s who saved his life

(WTNH)–New Canaan‘s Jack Claydon got the chance on Monday to say thank you to the East Hartford EMT’s who got his heart pumping again. It was a special face-to-face meeting and handshake with the men who helped save his life.

Back in August, Claydon was at a UConn football game when he started not feeling well, and collapsed. It turned out that Claydon’s heartbeats were incredibly fast and irregular. If untreated, his heart would stop pumping blood.

“I don’t remember being at the stadium, I don’t remember getting treatment at hospital. It’s like reading a mystery story. I was told without these professionals, I wouldn’t be standing here,” Claydon said.

Claydon was transferred to Saint Francis Hospital.

There on Monday, the East Hartford EMT’s shared Claydon’s EKG with him and showed him how they were able to shock his heart, getting it to beat regularly again.

Claydon’s son was there smiling. Since he was saved, his son has welcomed a baby girl. It’s just one more reason Claydon is so grateful to the unsung heroes who saved him.