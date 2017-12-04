New website helps addicts find beds available in detox programs

(WTNH)–The Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services has launched a new website to help individuals, families and medical professionals find available beds in detox and recovery programs across the state.

“We are very excited about this new website and we believe that the website will solve a significant problem in our attempts to resolve opioid abuse disorders,” said Dr. Charle Dike, the Medical Director for DMHAS.

As the opioid epidemic has continued to grow in the state one of the most frustrating things many people seeking treatment deal with has been finding an available bed. Often many people will call multiple locations only to be told there are no beds.

News 8 called several detox programs in February of 2016 and found only a few of them had availability. The new website streamlines the process by requiring facilities to update their availability online throughout the day.

“This does not change the number of beds. All it does is allows you to very quickly identify where the beds are which is a significant improvement,” said Dr. Dike.

Last year more than 900 people died from drug overdoses in the state. That number is expected to climb to over 1000 this year. With easier access to treatment Dr. Dike hopes more people will choose to fight their addiction.

“Recovery is possible, treatment is available, support is available,” said Dr. Dike.

DMHAS Access Line: 1-800-563-4086

For addiction services information and referral please call the Access Line, which operates 24/7.

