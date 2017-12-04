Recall issued for Rafedain chicken patty shish kabobs

Photo: US Department of Agriculture

(WTNH)–More than 800 pounds of a chicken-based product has been recalled on Monday.

The Department of Agriculture announced that Rafedain chicken patty shish kabobs are being taken off the shelves because of misbranding and ingredients not mentioned on the label. They are concerned that some people may have allergies to those ingredients.

Massachusetts is one of several states the affected packages were shipped to.

Specifically, the recall affects the 9-oz. vacuum-packed tray packages containing four pieces of Rafedain “fully cooked” chicken patty shish kabobs.

The products have establishment number “EST 44196” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The USDA says anyone who purchased the product should either throw it out, or return it to the store.

For more information, visit the USDA website.

