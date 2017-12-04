Republican Peter Lumaj announces run for Governor

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Republican Peter Lumaj has announced that he is running for Governor.

Lumaj is an attorney and small business owner who came to the United States from Albania. He says the state needs a fresh start, and someone who will fight against career politicians.

Related: Source: Ned Lamont “thinking seriously” about run for governor

Lumaj won the Republican nomination for Secretary of State in 2014, but lost in the general election.

Related: Mattei switches from governor to attorney general run