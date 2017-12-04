State looking for bird lovers to help with research project

WTNH.com Staff Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Attention bird lovers, the State of Connecticut needs you.

Environmental groups and state officials are looking for at least 600 volunteers to help evaluate the status of Connecticut’s bird life, and identify critical habitats. The goal is to survey bird populations, nesting sites, breeding activities, and migration patterns.

As a result of the upcoming project called the “Connecticut Bird Atlas”, the state will determine where the conservation funding should be spent. A three-year project, the Atlas will result in the collection of a vast amount of new and updated data about where Connecticut’s birds live, the locations of prime habitats, and changes in bird distribution since data were collected in the mid-1980s for the last Connecticut atlas.

If you are interested in participating in this project, you can learn more details here.

