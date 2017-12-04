Stolen cars from around CT ending up in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary calls it an enormous problem.

Cars stolen from Greenwich, Fairfield, Westport, New Canaan, Ridgefield, Middletown have all turned up in Waterbury.

“These are very high end cars,” the mayor said. “Lexus, Infinitis, Land Rovers, Porsches.”

And for the most part, the cars are being found intact — in other words — not stripped for car parts. Rather, the mayor and Deputy Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo say the cars are usually taken for joy rides or to commit other crimes.

And that’s where concerns about this really begin to peak.

“These cars are tied into other crimes as well,” the mayor said. “Narcotic trafficking, street robberies, assaults.”

“It’s a significant problem,” said Deputy Chief Spagnolo. “Officers are getting injured, property damage is occurring, civilians and community members here in Waterbury are being injured by some of the erratic driving being conducted by these people stealing cars.”

The deputy chief says it’s young people stealing these cars — mostly kids in gangs. One state representative told News8 a state police officer told her that this might be some sort of gang initiation exercise. The deputy chief says the Waterbury P.D. will try to get more intel on that.

“There’s a lot of information that we’re collecting and sifting through and categorizing at this time,” he said.

How big is this problem? The Deputy Chief says 654 stolen cars have been recovered in Waterbury since the beginning of last year. More than half of those cars have come from other towns.

Trying to reduce the number of these incidents will be one of the main problems tackled by the newly-revived Waterbury Gang Task Force. State Police also have a task force investigating this problem. Just about everyone in uniform agrees on one way to make stealing these cars less easy — they say in many — if not most of the cases — the gang is able to steal these cars or break in and steal things like tablets or other valuables because the car owner left the doors unlocked with the key inside — in plain view.

Waterbury and other cities and towns have started public awareness campaigns to remind people to lock their doors and take their keys with them. And do not leave your car running unattended in the morning.

Police say they have been able to make hundreds of arrests.