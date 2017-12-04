Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Joe Furey Visits Edna C. Stevens School in Cromwell

By Published:

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — The students of Edna C. Stevens School in Cromwell were treated to an afternoon weather assembly featuring Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Joe Furey on Friday. The auditorium was filled with three separate grades to learn about weather forecasting and broadcasting.

The kindergarten students listened intently and cheered with joy as the weatherman described the National Weather Service sending weather balloons into the atmosphere daily to collect meteorological data and send it back to computers to help understand what’s happening in the sky. Joe Furey even told a story about his own experience with a weather balloon that landed in Joe’s backyard on his seventh birthday.

First and second graders had a more advanced lesson in severe weather with discussions about radar maps, Doppler radar as well as hurricane season.

Part of weather forecasting is observing the conditions outside. The students, which were Storm Team 8 Junior Meteorologists for the day, were able to see real-time information from the barometer, anemometer and other meteorological instruments in the Executive Auto Group Storm Team 8 Mobile Weather Lab Jeep outside too.

