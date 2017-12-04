Stretch Your Dollar: Cyber Monday’s top sellers

(WTNH)– If you’re not sure what to buy for someone this holiday season, Cyber Monday could be a pretty good indicator of what’s hot this year. We’re stretching your dollar with a look at some of the top sellers so far this season.

Shoppers are sending a message. It pays to buy online. By the end of this Cyber Monday, shoppers spent nearly $7 billion ($6.59) online, making it the largest online shopping day in history, according to Adobe Analytics data.

Top sellers on the web included the Nintendo Switch, Apple Air Pods and streaming devices like Google Chromecast and Roku.

In terms of sites, the big winner on Cyber Monday? Amazon. This past Cyber Monday is now considered the biggest shopping day in Amazon’s history. From Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, Amazon says customers ordered hundreds of millions of products.

The most popular? The Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker. People also liked Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Fire 7 tablets.

And Ancestry DNA kits. Ancestry says this Cyber Monday, it sold 700 percent more kits in one day than the entire holiday period last year.

The Cyber Monday news is good for online sites but may be a warning to traditional brick and mortar stores. Invest online or see holiday shoppers disappear.