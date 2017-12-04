Supermoon creates spectacular views around the world

(ABC)– The only “supermoon” of 2017 lit up the sky last night.

A supermoon occurs when a full moon, or new moon, is at its closest to Earth, making it look bigger and brighter to the naked eye.

PHOTO: The moon rises behind the Uppatasanti Pagoda seen in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Dec. 3, 2017. Aung Shine Oo/AP
The moon rises behind the Uppatasanti Pagoda seen in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Dec. 3, 2017.

The term supermoon was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979, which he defined as “a new or full moon which occurs with the moon at or near (within 90 percent of) its closest approach to Earth in a given orbit (Perigee). In short, Earth, moon and sun are all in a line, with moon in its nearest approach to Earth.”

PHOTO: Seen from Downing Street, the moon rises behind the London Eye, Dec. 01, 2017 in London. Paul Davey/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Seen from Downing Street, the moon rises behind the London Eye, Dec. 01, 2017 in London.

The moon can appear up to 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than usual during the phenomenon.

PHOTO: The Supermoon rises above Whitby Abbey in Whitby, north east England, Sunday Dec. 3, 2017.Danny Lawson/PA via AP
The Supermoon rises above Whitby Abbey in Whitby, north east England, Sunday Dec. 3, 2017.

There will also be supermoons on Jan. 1, 2018, and Jan. 31, 2018. The supermoon on Jan. 31 will be called a blue moon since it is the second full moon in the same month.

NASA has named this the Supermoon Trilogy because three supermoons are taking place in a matter of weeks.

PHOTO: A supermoon rises in front of a replica of the Statue of Liberty sitting atop the Liberty Building in downtown Buffalo, N.Y., Dec. 3, 2017. Julio Cortez/AP
A supermoon rises in front of a replica of the Statue of Liberty sitting atop the Liberty Building in downtown Buffalo, N.Y., Dec. 3, 2017.
PHOTO: The Highlands Ranch iconic windmill is illuminated by the first (and last) supermoon of 2017 on Dec. 3, 2017 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images
The Highlands Ranch iconic windmill is illuminated by the first (and last) “supermoon” of 2017 on Dec. 3, 2017 in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.more +
For more fun facts on the moon you can visit NASA‘s website.

