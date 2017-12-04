Teen arrested in Hartford fatal stabbing

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old is in police custody after he allegedly stabbed his uncle in the stomach Monday.

According to Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian Foley, officers are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place on Van Block Avenue Monday. Foley tweeted that the teen fatally stabbed his 71-year-old uncle in the stomach.

HPD MCD investigating a fatal DV stabbing on Van Block Ave. 71yo uncle victim stabbed in the stomach by 17yo nephew- he is in custody at HPD. — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) December 4, 2017

The teen is in custody at Hartford police headquarters. No identities or charges have been released. Hartford police are conducting their investigation.

If you have any information that could help officers in their investigation, you’re asked to call Hartford police at 860-757-4000.