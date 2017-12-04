Teen arrested in Hartford fatal stabbing

By Published:
- FILE - Hartford police cruiser (WTNH)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old is in police custody after he allegedly stabbed his uncle in the stomach Monday.

According to Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian Foley, officers are investigating a fatal stabbing that took place on Van Block Avenue Monday. Foley tweeted that the teen fatally stabbed his 71-year-old uncle in the stomach.

The teen is in custody at Hartford police headquarters. No identities or charges have been released. Hartford police are conducting their investigation.

If you have any information that could help officers in their investigation, you’re asked to call Hartford police at 860-757-4000.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s