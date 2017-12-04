Tractor Trailer accident closes 1-691 Eastbound in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) Connecticut State Police say that a motor vehicle accident has closed part of a Meriden highway.

At approximately 3:00 a.m., Police say a tractor trailer and another vehicle crashed on 1-691 Eastbound at exit 11.

Lifestar was called to the scene for life threatening injuries and a portion of 1-691 Eastbound is closed at this time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area by getting off at exit 10 or earlier.

There was no further information available at this time.

