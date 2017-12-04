Willimantic man charged with assaulting and robbing elderly woman

Related Coverage Man arrested for allegedly impersonating police officer in Willimantic

WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — A Willimantic man is facing multiple charges, including assault and robbery, after a witness saw him rob a elderly woman at her home Sunday evening.

According to Connecticut State Police, the victim, a woman, used an ATM machine around 6:00 p.m. Sunday evening. After finishing her transaction, the victim traveled to her home on Oakwood Drive in Windham.

Upon arriving at her home, she was approached by a man, later identified as 28-year-old Danny Vazquez, of Willimantic. Troopers say Vazquez pointed an object at the victim, believed to be a gun. Vazquez demanded money from the victim, grabbed her purse off her shoulder, and then pushed her to the ground.

A witness saw what was happening, and rushed to the victim’s aid. Vazquez then ran to a black car, and fled from the scene. The witness was able to get the license plate number of the car Vazquez fled in, and gave that plate number to police.

The description of the car was given to police in surrounding towns. A short time later, the car matching the description from the witness was found outside Vazquez’s residence in the Willimantic section of Windham.

The witness positively identified Vazquez as the man who assaulted and robbed the victim. Vazquez was charged with multiple offenses, including assault and larceny. He is being held on $100,000 bond, and is due to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Monday.