22-year-old man travels to meet 81-year-old he befriended in online word game

Published:

(ABC) — The popular game, “Words with Friends”, is being credited with creating a lasting friendship between two people that are miles apart, and ages apart.

Spencer and Rosalind met for the first time over the weekend. Spencer is 22-year-old, and lives in New York. Ros is 86-years-old, and lives in a retirement community in Florida.

The pair have played more than 300 games of “Words with Friends” online together. A minister of a church in New York helped make the arrangements for the friends to meet in-person.

