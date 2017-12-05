22-year-old man travels to meet 81-year-old he befriended in online word game

(ABC) — The popular game, “Words with Friends”, is being credited with creating a lasting friendship between two people that are miles apart, and ages apart.

Spencer and Rosalind met for the first time over the weekend. Spencer is 22-year-old, and lives in New York. Ros is 86-years-old, and lives in a retirement community in Florida.

The pair have played more than 300 games of “Words with Friends” online together. A minister of a church in New York helped make the arrangements for the friends to meet in-person.

so last summer i randomly met this 80 y/o woman on words with friends. we played 300+ games together and she actually ended up becoming a good friend of mine. today i got to go to florida and meet her in person💜 pic.twitter.com/VXDbNS4eUo — High Class Filth (@Filth800) December 1, 2017