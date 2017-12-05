Ann Nyberg honored at Farnam Community breakfast

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A great event in New Haven was held on Tuesday morning, as the Farnam Community hosted its 10th annual sports celebrity breakfast.

The Farnum community does an amazing job with youth development through sports and its camp. News 8’s Erik Dobratz was the emcee, and did an amazing job and UConn baseball coach, James Penders gave an inspiring keynote.

News 8’s Ann Nyberg was presented with the Polly Sweeten Award. Ms. Sweeten was a woman who served her Fair Haven community for decades, and helped others until the end of her life.