Atlanta voters choose mayor in potentially historic election

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta residents are choosing a new mayor in what could be a historic election.

Voters in Tuesday’s runoff for Atlanta mayor are deciding between Mary Norwood and Keisha Lance Bottoms.

If Norwood wins, Atlanta would have its first-ever white female mayor.

A victory by Bottoms would continue what has been called the city’s black political machine, which has dominated the mayor’s office since the mid-1970s.

Atlanta’s last white mayor, Sam Massell, left office in 1974 and was succeeded by five African-American mayors in the next four decades: Maynard Jackson, Andrew Young, Bill Campbell, Shirley Franklin and the current Mayor Kasim Reed.

Regardless of who wins the runoff, Atlanta will have its first female mayor since 2010, when former mayor Franklin left office.

Polls will be open until 8 p.m. EST.

