Body of missing Southington man found in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police announced Tuesday afternoon that the body of a missing Southington man has been located in New Britain.

Southington police announced Tuesday afternoon that the body of 56-year-old Charles “Chuck” Davenport was located in the city of New Britain. The investigation is currently being handled by the New Britain police department.

Original Story: Missing person from Southington sought

According to officials, Davenport went to work on Monday. He was last seen in the area of his home around 3:00 p.m. Police said that Davenport had been suffering from depression in recent weeks.

The Southington police department thanked all of the various agencies and residents that helped out in the search for Davenport.