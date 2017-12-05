Brush fire starts behind condos in Hamden

By Published:
(Twitter/Hamden Fire Dept., file)

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A brush fire started behind the Regency Hills Complex early Tuesday morning in Hamden.

A resident called Central Communications saying they could see flames in the woods behind the complex.

Lieutenant Daryl Oseicki says the fire was about two hundred feet from the Regency Hills parking lot. It took them almost two hours to extinguish the fire.

According to the Hamden Fire Department, the crew working in the wooded acreage found brush, leaves and fallen trees on fire. Narrow paths were also found near the burned out area. The fire department says discarded trash indicates that people have been there recently.

No structures were threatened by the fire and no injuries have been reported. According to the Hamden Fire Marshal, the cause remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information about the fire they can contact Fire Marshal Brian Dolan at 203-407-3182.

