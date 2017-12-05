Coventry boy raises money for CCMC with “PJ Day for the Kids”

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A boy from Coventry is giving back to patients battling cancer. He has created a statewide effort to raise money for the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

Nick Wesoloskie’s sister battled cancer at just three weeks old. Nick, eager to give back, and help other people fight, created “PJ Day for the Kids” an event that has gained state-wide support.

“When Nick was seven years old, he had an idea to try to help kids at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. It started off as a very small idea and from there the event has just grown exponentially,” said Tara Wesoloskie.

What started as a small idea from then 7-year-old Nick Wesoloskie has since grown into a large fundraiser for the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

“I started Pajama Day because my baby sister, Charlotte had cancer when she was a baby and I wanted to help other kids at the hospital like her,” said Nick Wesoloskie.

By wearing your pajamas on Friday December 8th, you too can help kids just like Charlotte who battled cancer at just 3 weeks old.

”PJ Day is so special to me because it helps kids that have cancer like I did,” said Charlotte Wesoloskie.

“And recently the Capitol just passed an act naming the second Friday of every December PJ Day for the Kids,” said Nick Wesoloskie.

With the help and support from CCMC, many local businesses, 57 Dunkin Donuts locations and schools all the way from Coventry to Greenwich, PJ Day is able to fundraise and honor the brave kids who fight cancer everyday.

“Our main goal with pajama day is to really get all of Connecticut to stand together in support of the kids at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center,” said Nick Wesoloskie.

PJ day has even most recently partnered with the large corporation, Aetna.

“Aetna is getting involved with Pajama Day really as an extension of a long term relationship we’ve had with CCMC,” said Chris Montross.

The first year, Nick fundraised just $500 for PJ Day, but now thanks to the statewide support It has received, in its 7th year, PJ Day has a new goal.

“This year we’re on pace raise over $100,000,” said Nick Wesoloskie.

For more details on PJ Day for the Kids, click here.