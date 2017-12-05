Cruisin’ Connecticut – 50th Annual Gingerbread Festival in Middlebury, CT

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Today we’re Cruisin’ Connecticut to Middlebury, home of the 50th Annual Gingerbread Festival at St. George’s Episcopal Church.

Event organizer, Kristine Boisits filled us in on this year’s festivities:

There’s about 67 houses, and then we have some odds and ends. We have snowmen and some trees, and some things like that. Every single thing you see on the table is edible.

All of the building materials are donated by church members: 250 lbs. of flour, 200 lbs. of confectionery sugar, 13 gallons of molasses, 75 lbs. of granulated sugar, and at the same time they have to make 4,000 gingerbread cookies for sale at the same time.

Karen Stowell has been making them for 46 years:

I enjoy being with the other people – working on the houses. There’s a lot of good interactions. It’s fun.

You can check out the gingerbread festival, along with cookie decorating at St. George’s Episcopal Church: Tucker Hill Rd & Rt 188, Middlebury, CT 06762

The free event is open 12/5-12/8 from: 2-4pm and 6-8pm. And on Saturday 12/9 from 9am-4pm.

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer.