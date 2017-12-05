Dayville family wins ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’

DAYVILLE, Conn. (WTNH)– A local family is now $50,000 richer thanks to their holiday decorating.

The Amarante family from Dayville are Monday night’s winners of ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight!’

News 8 did a profile on them where they talked about the decorations.

“Amarante’s Winter Wonderland started 11 years ago. We collect for three local charities right here in Windham County. My name is Daniel Amarante and we are at 8 Pratt Road in Dayville, Connecticut. It’s the home of Amarante’s Winter Wonderland,” said  Daniel Amarante.

“My name is Alexis and I’m Daniel’s wife. This is a family run display. We bring each other together. This is a five person job and we do it for the community, not for selfish reasons,” said Alexis Amarante.

Congratulations to the Amarantes!

The “Great Christmas Light Fight” runs every Monday at 8 p.m. here on News 8.

