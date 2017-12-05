Decorating during the holidays on a budget

Kat Cosley, News 8 Anchor Published:

(WTNH) — Depending on the size, trimming your tree can add up. Here are some tips to keep costs at a minimal.

Before heading to the store, or while you are there, think about your color scheme and any theme you are considering.

Next, hit up the discount stores. You will find mostly plastic ornaments, but that’s okay, especially if you have pets or children.

You can find 40 ornaments for about $8 at the dollar store. Michael’s often offers deep discounts and coupons for extra savings. Shopping at your local craft store is the perfect way to dress up your plain ornaments with ribbon, rhinestones, or spray paint. This not only adds a personal touch, but makes them more elegant.

When shopping for ornaments, the bigger the better. The bigger they are, the less space you’ll need to fill, and fewer ornaments you’ll need.

Look around your yard and in nature for pine cones and sticks, which make great fillers. Best of all; they’re free! You can leave them as is, spray paint them, add glitter or faux snow.

You can clean what you find with a Clorox and water solution, but you do not need to let them dry completely before you pain them. Secure them to your tree with a floral wire, which you can also find at the dollar store.

Finally, add a statement piece to help fill the tree.

By using these tips, you can decorate your tree for around $20.

 

