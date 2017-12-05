Drastic cuts to “Medicare Savings Program” to start in just 25 days

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– “Medicare Savings Program” cuts for over 100,000 Connecticut seniors and disabled start in just 25 days.

Legislative leaders are meeting with the Governor Wednesday to discuss possible ways to keep this from happening.

Lawmakers would have to come back to Hartford to vote on changes in the new state budget within the next two weeks to keep these cuts from starting on January 1st.

It’s causing high anxiety for Christina Rotharmel, of Groton, who suffers from multiple disabilities and lives with her 27-year-old son, who is also disabled. She says she doesn’t know what she’ll do if she loses the $134 a month Medicare Premium benefit and deductibles and co-pays from the state. She feels it will put her “over the edge.”

The new state budget law places her just a few dollars over the new income guidelines.

